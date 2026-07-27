Jang Won-young’s MLB first pitch in a crop top showed off her slim waist... the mound turned into a runway

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Jang Won-young of IVE drew the attention of local fans as she threw the first pitch of her life at a Major League Baseball (MLB) game.

On the 27th (Korean time), Jang took the mound as the ceremonial first-pitch thrower for the 2026 MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York. She had previously thrown first pitches twice in the KBO League, but this was her first MLB appearance.

For the event, Jang styled a New York Mets striped uniform in a crop-top look and paired it with light-wash bootcut jeans and sneakers for a casual outfit. Wearing a glove, she stepped onto the mound and finished the pitch naturally with a bright smile, drawing attention. Her long limbs and slim waistline stood out, giving her a striking presence even on the mound. From the moment she prepared to throw until the ball left her hand, she created a photoshoot-like atmosphere that captured the crowd’s attention.

The New York Mets also drew interest by releasing photos and video of Jang’s first pitch on their official social media accounts.

Fans reacted with comments such as, "The mound turned into a runway," "She pulled off the uniform perfectly," "Even her first pitch looks like a photoshoot," and "Her proportions are unbelievable."

During this U.S. schedule, IVE was also reported to have filmed baseball-related content with former Major Leaguers Byung-hyun Kim and Dustin Nippert.

Meanwhile, IVE is continuing the North American leg of its second world tour, "Show What I Have." Starting with Austin, the group is set to meet global fans in Los Angeles, Auckland, Seattle, Vancouver, and other cities.

Jo Min-jeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.