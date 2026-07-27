Hwasa Finishes 'Summer Swag' With Bloodied Knee, Proving Her Professionalism Despite Injury

Singer Hwasa drew admiration from fans for her professionalism, continuing to perform until the end despite a knee injury.

Posts about the concert held on the 25th in Wonju, Gangwon Province, during PSY Summer Swag, have recently been circulating across online communities and social media.

Fans who attended the show shared videos of Hwasa's performance, saying, "I'm upset that Hwasa's knee got scraped."

In the released video, Hwasa moved to the extended stage while performing some of her hit songs, including "Maria" and "Chili." She appeared to injure her knee while kneeling for a performance, but even as blood flowed, she kept going without changing her expression.

Unfazed by the injury, Hwasa carried out the performance to the end and stayed in sync with the audience. Fans sent her enthusiastic support after seeing her complete the scheduled stage without showing any sign of pain.

Audience members shared their reactions, saying, "Hwasa kept working hard even though her knee was badly scraped," "I liked seeing Hwasa perform without making a fuss," and "It was heartbreaking to see the blood, but it was amazing that she finished to the end."

Earlier, Hwasa had also injured her knee during PSY Summer Swag in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, last month. Despite the repeated injuries, she once again showed steady composure on stage, proving her reputation as a strong live performer.

Meanwhile, Mamamoo recently met fans with the release of its special single "4WARD," marking the group's first full-member comeback in three years and eight months. The group is currently continuing a large-scale world tour, connecting with global fans in Macau, Singapore, Manila, the Americas, Jakarta, Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.