Who Is the Handsome Male Friend in Matching Outfits Beside Song Hye-kyo? "It Turns Out They Have a Long History"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Song Hye-kyo shared a recent update with photographer Lee Sang-hoon, a longtime acquaintance.

On the 27th, Song Hye-kyo posted a photo on her social networking service account without any caption.

The photo showed Song Hye-kyo taking a mirror selfie with Lee Sang-hoon in a space highlighted by wooden interior decor. By tagging Lee Sang-hoon's social networking service account, she also showed that their friendship remains unchanged.

In the photo, Song Hye-kyo wore a white T-shirt, light blue denim pants, and a black eco bag, along with sunglasses. Even in her simple casual outfit, her signature elegance and fresh charm stood out.

Lee Sang-hoon also wore a white T-shirt and sunglasses, creating a look similar to Song Hye-kyo's. Standing side by side in front of the mirror, the two drew attention with an atmosphere that naturally suggested matching outfits. Lee Sang-hoon is known as a photographer who has worked with Song Hye-kyo on various pictorials and projects over many years, and the two are said to have maintained a close friendship.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo recently ended her exclusive contract with UAA, which had lasted for 14 years, and is making a fresh start with a new management agency. At the time, UAA said, "Song Hye-kyo's exclusive contract recently expired," and added, "UAA and Song Hye-kyo, who have built trust and worked together for a long time, have decided to wrap up their partnership and support each other's future."

Her next project is the upcoming Netflix series "Slowly and Intensely," written by Roh Hee-kyung. Set against the backdrop of the South Korean entertainment industry in the 1960s through the 1980s, when brutality and violence ran rampant, the series tells the story of people who struggle fiercely while dreaming of success. Song Hye-kyo will play Minja, a character who has developed inner strength after overcoming numerous hardships, and is expected to show a new side of her acting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.