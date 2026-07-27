"Looked Like an Idol": Psy Also Fell for a Girl at the Humbuk Show, Prompting an Impromptu Casting Offer

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] A female student in the audience at Psy's Humbuk Show has become a hot topic after receiving an impromptu casting offer.

Recently, a video of the student, captured on the big screen during the performance, spread rapidly across online communities and social networking services.

In the video, the student noticed the camera and immediately broke into a bright smile before launching into an impromptu dance. Her pure image, natural stage presence, and lively performance instantly drew the audience's attention. As her face appeared on the giant screen, the crowd reacted with comments such as, "She's so pretty," "She's really good at dancing," and "I thought she was an idol."

Watching from the stage, Psy asked that the student be shown on screen once more. When the camera returned to her, he struck a variety of poses toward the camera and showed a relaxed demeanor, displaying star-like presence.

In the end, Psy confirmed where the student was seated and told an official from his agency, P NATION, "Go get her contact information," making an impromptu casting offer on the spot. He then added, "We'll be seeing each other again soon," further heating up the atmosphere at the venue.

Later, the student posted on her social networking service account, saying, "I was cast by Psy at the Humbuk Show. I suddenly made eye contact with the camera director, and then I was shown on screen once more," and described what happened at the time. She also said, "The agency staff really did take my contact information," confirming that the impromptu casting offer was real and drawing major attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.