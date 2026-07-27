Ji Yeon-soo, Divorced from Eli, Starts a New Romance? "I Went on a Blind Date," She Says

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Former racing model and broadcaster Ji Yeon-soo has shared an update on her life after divorce, revealing that she recently went on a blind date.

On the 27th, Ji Yeon-soo posted on her social networking service, saying, "I went on a blind date. Please show love for 'Yeonsuropta' every Monday at 6:00 p.m.," and shared the news.

In the photos released with the post, Ji Yeon-soo is seen wearing a neat, elegant dress and smiling brightly at the camera. Her pure, fresh look and the excitement of an upcoming blind date drew attention.

Ji Yeon-soo also added, "Thank you so much to comedian Im Moo-il for joining me," revealing that Im Moo-il had accompanied her on the blind date and sparking curiosity.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo married Eli, formerly of U-KISS, in 2014 and had a son, Minsu, but the couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-soo is raising her son on her own, while Eli recently remarried, drawing public attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.