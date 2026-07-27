Choi Jung-yoon, who remarried a man five years younger, leaves North America with her daughter: "I’m really glad we came"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Choi Jung-yoon shared an update on spending her summer vacation in North America with her daughter.

Choi recently posted several photos on her social media account along with the message, "I never thought I would come to North America. We came here because of Ji-woo’s determination. I’m glad we came. Ji-woo, let’s clear our heads and have as much fun as we can before we go."

The photos showed Choi visiting North America with her family for her daughter’s summer break. In particular, her daughter Ji-woo enjoyed nature by catching fish on a wide beach, and her bright smile while having a good time added warmth to the scene.

Choi also shared a small moment from the trip, adding, "Ji-woo had a tooth pulled in North America. On the way to get some delicious gelato."

Meanwhile, Choi married Yoon Tae-joon in 2011. He is the eldest son of the vice chairman of E-Land Group and a former member of Eagle Five. The couple had one daughter, but divorced in 2022. Four years later, in February, she surprised fans by announcing that she had remarried a non-celebrity five years her junior.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.