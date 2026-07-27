"My First Fandom in 74 Years"... Why Yang Hee-eun Visited Kim Shin-young's Tokyo Pop-up in Person

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Yang Hee-eun, 74, showed her deep admiration for comedian Kim Shin-young by visiting her Tokyo pop-up store in person to cheer her on.

On the 27th, Yang Hee-eun shared photos on her social networking service account from her visit to Kim Shin-young's pop-up store in Tokyo, Japan. In the photos, Yang stands side by side with Kim in front of the pop-up shop, both smiling brightly.

She wrote, "A pop-up featuring the amazing sneakers, T-shirts and jean jackets that Kim Shin-young designed and worked on was held in Tokyo over the past two days last weekend," adding, "I've been a true fan since the 'Haengnim-a' days, so I became a fangirl for the first time in my life."

The pop-up event showcased fashion items such as sneakers, T-shirts and denim jackets that Kim Shin-young personally helped design, and it ran for two days in Tokyo, Japan.

The Tokyo pop-up also reflected Kim Shin-young's long-time hobby and professional expertise. She recently drew attention on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" by revealing her custom workshop and the process of making sneakers. She also said she holds seven design registrations and demonstrated impressive skill by customizing sneakers purely by instinct, without any sketches.

The sneakers featured on the show as the "Kim Shin-young Edition" were praised as works of art rather than mere hobbies. At the Tokyo pop-up, she expanded her activities into fashion by presenting products she designed herself, including sneakers, T-shirts and denim jackets.

Meanwhile, Kim Shin-young is currently the DJ of MBC FM4U's "Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung," and she has recently shared glimpses of her daily life through MBC's "I Live Alone" and other programs.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.