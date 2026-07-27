Lee Yoo-young, due in September, draws attention with her full-term baby bump as she cheers on her Korea National University of Arts classmate

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Yoo-young, who recently announced that she is expecting her second child, shared an update and revealed her full-term baby bump.

On the 27th, Lee Yoo-young posted a photo on her account along with the message, "You really have to watch the play 'Brokeback Mountain'~~ I watched a play while crying for the first time in a long time. The acting, music, and stage were all so good, and it was a performance that left a deep lingering impression. Hong Seung-an, Jeon Jae-hee, you were the best."

The photo showed Lee Yoo-young attending the play Brokeback Mountain to support actors Hong Seung-an and Jeon Jae-hee, her classmates from the acting department at Korea National University of Arts. Dressed comfortably in a hat and a shirt dress, she visited the theater with a bright smile and enjoyed a relaxed day out.

In particular, her full-term baby bump, visible beneath the loose dress, immediately caught the eye. The happy atmosphere of the expectant mother, who is soon due to give birth, came through clearly, and fans continued to send congratulations and support.

Lee Yoo-young registered her marriage with a non-celebrity in May 2024, becoming a legally married couple, and gave birth to a daughter in August of the same year. She later held a belated wedding ceremony in Seoul in September last year.

In April, she announced that she was pregnant with her second child and received many congratulations. Her agency, ACE FACTORY, said, "Actress Lee Yoo-young is pregnant with her second child. She is due to give birth in September."

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.