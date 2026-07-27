JYP's Park Jin-young Reveals the One Reason He Became Chair of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange: "For the Sustainability of K-culture"

On the 27th, a press briefing on the 2027 Phenomenon promotion plan was held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA) in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. Park Jin-young, chair of the committee, speaks

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Park Jin-young has revealed why he became chair of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange.

On the afternoon of the 27th, the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange held a press briefing at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Seoul's Jongno District regarding the 2027 Phenomenon promotion plan. Park Jin-young, the head of JYP and co-chair of the committee, attended the event along with Choi Hwi-young, committee chair and minister of culture, sports and tourism. The committee is a presidential body established to help realize one of President Lee Jae Myung's campaign pledges: making Korea one of the world's five major cultural powers. Park drew attention last October when he was appointed co-chair of the committee.

Park Jin-young said, "I spent the past 10 months preparing with excitement and joy. I am grateful to be able to push forward with something that seems unrealistic. There is only one reason I decided to take on this committee work. I was wondering whether the opportunities created by K-culture could be sustained as a good tool for the next generation and as a driving force that could strengthen our country. There is only one goal: to solidify the opportunities K-culture has been given and make them as sustainable as possible. What should we do to make that happen? The question I received from the government was not, 'What should politicians think of first and propose to us?' but rather, 'What can we do for you, who are on the front lines?'"

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.