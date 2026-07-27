JYP's Park Jin-young: "We will turn fandom awards into a Korean version of Coachella"

On July 27, a press briefing on the 2027 Phenomenon promotion plan was held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA) in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. Park Jin-young, chair of the committee, speaks.

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Park Jin-young explained why he became the chair of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange.

On the afternoon of July 27, the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange held a press briefing at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA) in Seoul's Jongno District to discuss the 2027 Phenomenon promotion plan. Park Jin-young, head of JYP Entertainment and co-chair of the committee, attended the event along with Choi Hwi-young, committee chair and minister of culture, sports and tourism. The committee is a presidential body established to help realize one of President Lee Jae Myung's pledges: making the Republic of Korea one of the world's five major cultural powers. Park Jin-young drew attention last October when he was named co-chair of the committee.

Park Jin-young said, "The starting point was the idea that this should ultimately be seen as a fandom industry. If we define this fandom industry and the Republic of Korea becomes the leader of it, then we would not just be leading one industry. I thought that could become a lasting source of strength for our country. I also felt that, if we do this, we could create opportunities for the next generation around the world to grow closer through popular culture, not only through K-culture. I was convinced it would be beneficial both for our country and for the world."

He also introduced three major projects, saying, "There were three important initiatives. One is the Phenomenon Awards, and the second is the Phenomenon Festival, which will begin the year after next. The festival will be held in major cities around the world. Its first performance will take place in Los Angeles next May. It has the same kind of character as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Another project is building K-Culture Centers in major cities around the world. Each K-Culture Center will be a performance venue with about 20,000 seats, and it will also include government offices and exhibition spaces for various companies. I hope people can imagine a single spaceship representing the Republic of Korea taking off and landing in major cities around the world. We are pushing ahead with all three projects at the same time, and progress has been very fast."

Baek Ji-eun, reporter, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.