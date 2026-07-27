"It Has Nothing to Do with Me"...Even Gentle Shin Ae-ra Angered by a 'Fake Impersonation'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Shin Ae-ra warned fans after revealing a social media account impersonating her.

On the 27th, Shin Ae-ra posted a screenshot of a social media account on her own SNS and wrote, "This is an impersonation account that has nothing to do with me. I don't have any other accounts, so don't be fooled!"

The image showed a private account opened under the name 'Shin Ae-ra.' Its profile included the line, "Forever grateful to my supporters," but Shin Ae-ra made it clear that the account had nothing to do with her and was an impersonation account.

Shin Ae-ra publicly exposed the fake account and urged fans to be especially careful so they would not be harmed.

Meanwhile, Shin Ae-ra married actor Cha In-pyo in 1995 and has children with him. The couple is widely regarded as one of the entertainment industry's most beloved pairs, and they have consistently taken part in promoting adoption and charitable activities. Recently, Shin Ae-ra has been communicating with the public through broadcasts and lectures. Cha In-pyo has also expanded his career beyond acting and continues to work steadily as a novelist.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.