"I Can't Stand It Because of You"... Kang Jae-joon's Son Enjoys a Mango Cake with Puffy Cheeks

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Comedian Kang Jae-joon shared a heartwarming glimpse of his daily life by posting a video of his son Hyunjo's first mango cake mukbang.

On the 27th, Kang Jae-joon posted a video on his social networking service (SNS) with the caption, "My first mango cake in my life. I can't stand it because of you."

The video shows Hyunjo tasting mango cake for the first time. He picked up the cake with his small hands and stuffed it into his mouth, drawing attention with his cheeks puffed out as he ate enthusiastically. He also made people laugh by taking another bite with cream all over his mouth and by staring wide-eyed as he chewed. The clip also captured him savoring the taste with his mouth tightly closed and showing an adorable expression.

Watching him, Kang Jae-joon burst into laughter again and again, expressing his affection for his son by saying, "I can't stand it because of you."

Fans reacted with comments such as, "He's so cute," "Just watching him eat is enough to make me full," "Hyunjo's mukbang is a must-watch," and "His puffy cheeks are adorable."

Meanwhile, Kang Jae-joon is married to fellow comedian Lee Eun-hyung. After overcoming infertility, the couple welcomed their first son, Hyunjo, and they continue to share their parenting life through SNS and YouTube, earning much love from the public.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.