"September Wedding" Attorney Yang Narae, Whose Husband Is an Extremely Introverted Older Man: "I Met Him After Crying That I Had No Boyfriend"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Divorce lawyer Yang Narae shared the behind-the-scenes story of her wedding announcement.

On the 26th, a video titled "I'm getting married!" was released on the YouTube channel "Attorney Yang Narae."

In the video, the production team asked Attorney Yang Narae for an explanation, saying, "Didn't you say you didn't have a boyfriend?" They added that she had previously said on one channel, "It's hard to meet men," and on a broadcast, "I don't have a boyfriend." Yet she announced her marriage on the 17th.

Laughing loudly, Attorney Yang Narae explained, "There is a video I filmed last year where I was crying, 'I don't have a boyfriend.' I met him after filming that video. I am always honest. At the time I filmed that video, it was true that I didn't have a boyfriend and was feeling lonely and isolated."

She added, "Because of my age, I decided to get married sooner and ended up marrying."

When asked about her future husband, she chose her words carefully, saying, "That was one of the conditions for marriage. Not talking about my husband."

She also said, "My husband is extremely introverted. The reason I decided to marry him was that we communicate well and have the same sense of humor."

She also introduced her future husband as an older man who is not much older than she is.

She then made people laugh by saying, "I never ended up meeting a younger man. This kind of comment seems risky..."

Meanwhile, Attorney Yang Narae is scheduled to hold her wedding ceremony with a non-celebrity in September.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.