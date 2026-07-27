Ko Jun-hee and Kim Min-soo Spark Romance Rumors... After an Impromptu Kiss, They Reveal They "Keep in Touch Every Day" ('No, but Really!')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Ko Jun-hee and Kim Min-soo are creating a subtle romantic vibe.

On SBS's 'No, but Really!' airing today (27th), Ko Jun-hee, Gangnam, and Kim Min-soo are set to shake up the boarding house with their unfiltered banter and unpredictable conversation.

Gangnam opened up about the behind-the-scenes story of how he first met his wife, Lee Sang-hwa, on 'Law of the Jungle.' He said, "When my wife gets angry, she gives off such an aura that even dogs run away," and added, "During an argument, when Lee Sang-hwa told me to 'sit,' I sat down with the dog," drawing laughter as he admitted he was on the same level as the family pet. He then declared firmly, "Even if I were born again, I would never go back to the jungle where I first met my wife," bringing the studio to a standstill.

Meanwhile, Ko Jun-hee, who said she shares everything with her mother, revealed a unique dating story from the past, saying she once took her mother along on a movie date with a man she was seeing. In particular, a subtle romantic tension with Kim Min-soo was also detected that day. Interest in the two's relationship grew after Ko Jun-hee made an impromptu kiss during a couple-themed photo shoot, and it was revealed that they had been exchanging messages every day. When the hosts asked, "Would you date him if Kim Min-soo confessed?" Ko Jun-hee dropped a bombshell, saying, "He doesn't talk about things like that, does he?" Kim Min-soo fired back, saying, "Back then, there was love in your eyes, noona, but now it's faded a lot," turning the set upside down.

Kim Min-soo then shared a past relationship story full of lingering feelings. He made everyone laugh by confessing, "My ex accidentally liked my social networking service post and then unliked it, but I saw it and contacted her right away." He also surprised everyone by saying, "I'm not good at expressing myself to my girlfriend. If it seems like she's going to run away, I give her a gift instead of saying how I feel," and revealed that he had even bought her a luxury handbag. He then described his ideal type, saying he likes cat-like women who are taller and older, and because the description closely matched Ko Jun-hee, people reacted by saying, "Was that intentional?" stirring up the atmosphere.

The trio's fearless, no-holds-barred talk can be seen tonight at 10:10 p.m. on SBS's 'No, but Really!'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.