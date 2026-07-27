"It’s not easy being Kim Jong-kook’s son"... Yoo Jae-suk’s jab leaves Kim Jong-kook saying, "I already feel sorry"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Jong-kook drew laughs by apologizing in advance to his future son, who has not even been born yet.

tvN’s variety show "You Quiz on the Block" released a preview video on its official YouTube channel on the 26th, titled "Marriage is great, newlywed Kim Jong-kook, Yoo’s one line for Kim Jong-kook’s future child."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk mentioned Kim Jong-kook’s changed outlook, saying that he had been actively recommending marriage to people around him after tying the knot. Kim Jong-kook held a private wedding with a younger non-celebrity bride at an undisclosed location in Seoul last September.

Kim Jong-kook expressed satisfaction with married life, saying, "Marriage is wonderful. It feels like I’ve finally put an end to a long-unresolved task in life." He added, "Wherever I go, I only have to think about one person, so I feel much more emotionally stable."

He also opened up about plans for children. "As I get older, I’ll probably face childcare and other practical issues, but I hope my child will be a daughter," he said. He then added honestly, "Raising a daughter might make me more cautious, so maybe a son would actually be better."

Hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk joked, "It can’t be easy to be born as Kim Jong-kook’s son," and Kim Jong-kook laughed, admitting, "I already feel sorry."

Yoo Jae-suk then left a video message for Kim Jong-kook’s unborn future son, saying, "You should be prepared," and Kim Jong-kook quipped, "That’s why family education is important."

Kim Jong-kook then joked to his future son, "My son is dead," before sending himself a video message: "Son, I’ll apologize first. I’m sorry. I’m doing this for your own good. Don’t hold it against me." His self-made message sent the set into laughter.

Meanwhile, tvN’s "You Quiz on the Block," featuring Kim Jong-kook, will air on the 29th at 8:45 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.