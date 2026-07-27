Kim Jong-kook, not even a year into marriage: "I have no time of my own, and I wish my wife would travel abroad"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer Kim Jong-kook opened up about his honest views on marriage.

A recent video titled "T Joo Woo-jae and F Jong-kook's grown-up dating advice [Bone & Muscle Trip in Tokyo Prologue]" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Today’s Joo Woo-jae.

The video showed Joo Woo-jae and Kim Jong-kook reading viewers' concerns about dating and marriage and offering practical advice.

In the video, one viewer said, "My girlfriend's parents have opposed our marriage for three years because of religion," and shared his concern.

After hearing the story, Joo Woo-jae said firmly, "It ends at number one, religion. Faith is a personal freedom, but if it goes so far as to block marriage, then it's impossible to overcome."

Kim Jong-kook agreed. He said, "It is not easy if your parents are not pleased because of religion," and explained, "From a Christian perspective, they may believe that a non-believing partner will go to hell, so that can be hard to accept. That part needs to be understood."

He added, "Even marriages that are welcomed are often not happy. But if it starts like this..." Joo Woo-jae also agreed, saying, "Even in a marriage that is truly loved and blessed, problems inevitably arise." Kim Jong-kook then offered heartfelt advice, saying, "Marriage is the meeting of two families. Think carefully about it. It is definitely not something you can ignore."

Kim Jong-kook also spoke candidly about his own views on marriage. He said, "Isn't marriage when your girlfriend comes over and just doesn't leave?" and added, "You lose your own time."

Joo Woo-jae then teased him, asking, "What if your wife suddenly takes up camping and car camping as hobbies?" Kim Jong-kook smiled without realizing it. Noticing this, Joo Woo-jae joked, "Why are you smiling? You look happier than anything I've seen today." Kim Jong-kook explained, "I laughed because it was funny talking about that."

He went on to joke, "Why would you go car camping when it's so risky? There are nice overseas trips instead. If you go car camping, you can just drive back right away, can't you?" drawing laughter.

Still, Kim Jong-kook added, "If you are happiest when you are alone, and if you gain energy and happiness from meeting friends, it is good to meet a partner who respects that and lets you keep it." He shared his own philosophy on dating and marriage.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook held a private wedding in Seoul last September with a non-celebrity woman younger than him.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.