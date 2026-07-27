The 11-Million-View Girl Cast on the Spot at Psy's Humbuk Show Turns Out to Be an Aspiring Idol

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] A schoolgirl who was offered an impromptu casting opportunity at Psy's Humbuk Show has been revealed to be an aspiring idol.

A video from the Humbuk Show, posted on Instagram on the 26th, surpassed 11 million views in just one day and quickly spread across online communities.

In the video, the girl showed no sign of panic or nervousness even in front of tens of thousands of spectators. She naturally enjoyed the music and kept dancing. Her confident expression and relaxed manner, fully immersed in the stage, immediately drew the attention of the audience and eventually led to an on-the-spot casting offer from Psy and an official from P Nation.

Netizens who saw the video reacted with comments such as, "She already looks like a celebrity," "She has real star quality," and "She was born for the stage," showing strong interest in her identity.

The person at the center of the buzz has been identified as trainee Kim Ra-hee, who is currently receiving systematic training with the goal of debuting as an idol. She has been steadily preparing not only vocals and dance, but also stage expression and performance skills. According to an official, the natural energy she showed at the Humbuk Show was not created overnight, but was the result of long-term training.

Koo Min-seok, director at the idol training agency BNB IDOL LAB, said, "Ra-hee is still very surprised because this was something she never expected at all." He added, "She has always been someone who truly enjoys the stage, but I think the fact that she did not shrink back even in front of such a huge crowd and showed her own energy in full helped lead to this good result."

He continued, "Above all, this incident has helped the student herself become even more determined to move forward toward her dream with a greater sense of responsibility." He added, "We hope people will warmly watch her grow step by step from here."

Kim Ra-hee, who quietly honed her skills for what seemed like a chance moment, is now drawing attention from various entertainment industry figures, and interest continues in what stage she will use to show her potential next.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.