Go Young-wook backs down after criticism: "I can't do parcel loading and unloading because of my back"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'ra, has once again clarified his position after comments about parcel loading and unloading drew attention.

On the 27th, Go Young-wook wrote on his personal account, "A kind reporter let me know something I hadn't realized: the 'legal qualification' I mentioned appears to refer to Article 19-2 of the Act on the Development of the Life Logistics Service Industry, which took effect in January last year. However, it applies to motorcycle delivery work such as quick service and food delivery, and does not include loading and unloading cargo at logistics centers..."

Earlier, Go Young-wook had claimed, "I am not legally qualified to do that work," but some reports later pointed out that the provision he cited applies to motorcycle delivery jobs and does not cover loading and unloading work at logistics centers.

Go then added, "Still, I had disc surgery, so I have to be careful with my back for the rest of my life..." and said, "Someone with a weak back like me just can't do it!"

Previously, Go Young-wook complained on his personal account, "There are always people who repeat the same unoriginal, unfunny line as if they had agreed on it: 'Stop whining and go do parcel loading and unloading.'"

He went on to express his frustration, saying, "To say one more thing, though it is a bit bothersome: maybe they are lacking intelligence, because they seem unable to understand the context of what I have been saying. I am not legally qualified to do that work, and fortunately I have no problem making a living, so you do not need to worry about me." He added, "Instead of wasting your precious time meddling in my business, please focus on your own lives and take care of yourselves."

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook debuted in 1994 as a member of Roo'ra, but was indicted on charges of rape and indecent assault against minors. In 2013, the Supreme Court of Korea finalized his sentence at two years and six months in prison. He was released in July 2015 after completing his term, and has since continued to share updates and his thoughts through social media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.