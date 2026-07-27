SEVENTEEN's Dokyeom and Vernon Announce Staggered Enlistment; Agency Says, "Please Refrain from Visiting Training Centers"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ara] SEVENTEEN members Dokyeom and Vernon will begin their mandatory military service one after the other, temporarily stepping away from fans.

Pledis Entertainment announced the two members' enlistment schedules on the fan community platform Weverse on the 27th.

According to the notice, Dokyeom will enlist as an active-duty soldier in the Army on September 8. He will carry out all scheduled official activities until then, and the agency asked fans to refrain from visiting the training center on the day of enlistment, noting that the ceremony is a time for soldiers and their families.

Vernon will begin fulfilling his military duty on August 20. The agency said he will also continue with his planned schedule until enlistment and asked fans to avoid visiting the training center ceremony and his alternative service workplace.

Pledis said, "The two members will not be able to join SEVENTEEN activities during their service, but they will meet fans through a variety of content prepared in advance," adding, "Please send your messages of support and farewell through Weverse."

It added, "We ask for your continued love and support so that Dokyeom and Vernon can complete their military duty healthily and return safely," and noted, "We will also spare no effort in supporting our artists."

Ahead of their enlistment, Dokyeom and Vernon recently renewed their contracts with Pledis Entertainment for a second time along with all of the group's members.

With this, SEVENTEEN members Jeonghan, Hoshi, Woozi, Wonwoo, Dokyeom, and Vernon are now fulfilling their military duties. Jeonghan was discharged from active duty in June, while Hoshi and Woozi are currently serving in the Army and Wonwoo is serving as a public service worker.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ Full statement below

Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment. We would like to inform you of SEVENTEEN members Dokyeom and Vernon's military service schedule.

First, Dokyeom is scheduled to enlist as an active-duty Army soldier on September 8. He will participate in all scheduled official activities without disruption until enlistment, and we ask that you refrain from visiting the training center on the day of enlistment, as the ceremony will be attended by many soldiers and their families.

Vernon will begin fulfilling his military duty on August 20 and will likewise continue with all scheduled official activities without disruption until enlistment. We also ask that you refrain from visiting the training center ceremony and his alternative service workplace.

Although Dokyeom and Vernon will not be able to take part in SEVENTEEN's schedule once their service begins, they will continue to meet Carat through a variety of content prepared in advance. We would appreciate it if you could leave your messages of farewell and encouragement for the members on Weverse.

We ask for Carat's continued love and support so that Dokyeom and Vernon can faithfully complete their military duty and return in even better health. We will also continue to do our best to support our artists. Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.