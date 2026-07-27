Sunye shares a rare update on her missionary husband: "A kind father comforting his daughter after she was scolded by her mother"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Sunye, formerly of Wonder Girls, shared a rare photo of her husband and offered a heartwarming glimpse into their family life.

On the 27th, Sunye posted recent photos on her social media account. The images showed her husband with their daughter. Sitting crouched against a wall, he gently held his daughter's face as he stayed by her side while she kept her head down. The photo was captioned, "A situation anyone can tell is that she was scolded by her mother," drawing smiles from viewers.

The sight of the father tenderly comforting his daughter made viewers smile, and attention also turned to the husband's rare public update.

Fans reacted with comments such as, "He's a doting father," "Just one photo feels so warm," "Their family atmosphere is so nice," and "It's healing just to look at."

Sunye married Canadian missionary James Park in 2013. She later became a mother of three daughters, welcoming her first in 2013, her second in 2016, and her third in 2019.

Meanwhile, Sunye has been actively balancing musical theater and television appearances. In June, she appeared on KBS2's variety show "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend" in a Wonder Girls special and showed off her unchanged vocal talent. She also continues to connect with fans by regularly sharing moments from her family life on social media.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.