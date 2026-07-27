Swings Shares Update After Taking Mounjaro: "If That Fails Too, I'll Have a Gastrectomy"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Rapper Swings drew laughs as he shared an update on taking the obesity treatment Mounjaro while still showing his unchanged love of food.

On the 24th, a video titled "Fatty, Nobita, and Suneo in Tokyo (a.k.a. Team Doraemon)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "DinDin is DinDin."

That day, Dindin enjoyed a trip to Tokyo, Japan with rappers Swings and Mad Clown. The three visited a popular local tonkatsu restaurant, ate together, and kept the conversation lively.

Once the meal began, Swings put on an impressive eating show. Watching him, Dindin asked in surprise, "Did hyung order a smaller tonkatsu than ours?" Mad Clown then joked, "He ordered the same thing, but he's eating 2.5 times faster," drawing laughter.

Dindin asked, "Are you getting Mounjaro shots, hyung?" and Swings calmly replied, "Yes. Go ahead and put it in." Mad Clown was amazed and said, "That's really surprising. They say it completely kills your appetite," while Swings replied coolly, "Not that much."

Mad Clown then asked whether food-related obsessions or psychological factors might be at play, and Dindin added, "He seems like the type who relieves stress through food." Swings responded, "I'm going to have a gastrectomy. If this fails too, that's the only option I have," showing his determination to lose weight.

When Dindin asked, "How did you lose so much weight the last time, hyung?" Swings answered with his trademark witty analogy. "For three or four months, I get awakened. It happens once every two or three years. It's like suddenly getting stronger after eating a star in Super Mario. But once that wears off, I go back to normal," he said, leaving everyone on set in stitches.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.