BIBI Faces Controversy Over 'Sexualized Choreography' but Shows No Signs of Being Shaken... Bright Smile Returns in Just One Day

Singer BIBI shared an update on social media as debate continued over her WATERBOMB Music Festival stage.

On the 27th, BIBI posted several photos on her social media account without adding any caption.

The photos showed BIBI visiting a pop-up event at WATERBOMB Music Festival. She posed in a white sheer top paired with white shorts. In one shot, she closed her eyes and smiled while making a V sign with one hand. In another, she flashed a bright smile and showed off her signature cheerful energy. Her slim waist and long, toned legs also drew attention.

The post drew even more attention because it was shared amid ongoing online controversy over her recent WATERBOMB stage. On the 25th, BIBI performed at the 'Waterbomb Seoul 2026' stage held at the outdoor Global Stage of Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang City, singing songs including 'Bam Yang Gang' and 'Bad X.' During the performance, she unzipped her white jumpsuit to reveal a bikini outfit and performed choreography in which she knelt among male dancers while singing. As videos of the show spread online, criticism that the performance was 'too provocative' clashed with support that it was 'in line with the WATERBOMB concept,' fueling heated debate.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.