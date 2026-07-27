Han Chae-ah, Cha Bum-kun's Daughter-in-Law, Reveals Her 'Daughter-Obsessed' Husband Cha Se-jji... A Sweet, Lovey-Dovey Father-Daughter Bond

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Han Chae-ah revealed her husband Cha Se-jji's tender, daughter-obsessed side.

On the 27th, a video titled "What Are You Up to These Days? | Weekend and Good Eats" was uploaded to Han Chae-ah's channel.

In the video, Han Chae-ah said, "It's the weekend. We go to the pool on weekends. Our daughter Bom really loves going to the pool, so we go often, and today we're going with the friend she invited." She added, "We went to the pool last week, we're going again this week, and we'll probably go again next week. We're really enjoying summer."

After arriving at the hotel pool, Han Chae-ah enjoyed a simple meal with her husband Cha Se-jji, their daughter, and her daughter's friend. Throughout the meal, Cha Se-jji kept looking at his daughter with a fond smile, showing his daughter-obsessed side.

Even after they returned home from swimming, Cha Se-jji's love for his daughter continued. He filmed his daughter playing the ukulele himself and could not take his eyes off her, creating a heartwarming scene.

Later, Han Chae-ah could not hold back her laughter while eating snacks after dinner. Cha Se-jji then bluntly said, "Seriously, you should really think about YouTube again. I'm not saying this to be funny. I'm serious."

In response, Han Chae-ah confessed, "My husband came back from a business trip to Mexico with snacks. I pressed record, showed them to him, and he explained the taste and price while eating them, but it turned out I hadn't actually pressed the record button." She added, "So he says I don't have the talent for YouTube. We're starting over after pressing the talk button again."

Cha Se-jji then made everyone laugh again by joking, "Seriously, think about it again."

Meanwhile, Han Chae-ah married Cha Se-jji, the son of former national team coach Cha Bum-kun, in 2018, and the couple has one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.