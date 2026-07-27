NewJeans' Haerin, Where Did Her Trademark 'Fangs' Go? Her Dramatically Changed Look Draws Attention

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Haerin of NewJeans is drawing fans' attention with her noticeably changed appearance.

ADOR released new photos and a special film of the members through its official channels on the 22nd to mark NewJeans' fourth debut anniversary. It was the first time in 1 year and 4 months that NewJeans had created and unveiled new content as a group, drawing strong interest.

In the released video and photos, Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein showed off their unchanged visuals, delighting fans. Among them, Haerin stood out with a more mature atmosphere.

In particular, Haerin's trademark fang, long associated with her since her debut, appeared less noticeable than before, becoming a hot topic online. Her distinctive pointed fang had been seen as a charming feature that enhanced her cat-like image, so attention quickly turned to her changed teeth.

After the video was released, online communities and social media were filled with reactions such as, "Her vibe feels more mature," "She looks different now that the fang is gone," and "Her neat teeth stand out."

Meanwhile, ADOR said about releasing the special film, "We brought together the members' wish to celebrate the debut day with the fans who have waited so long," adding, "We hope Bunnies will enjoy it with warm feelings."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.