"She Was Reckless" — Brother-in-law Who Tearfully Apologized Ends Up Taking Park Soo-hong and His Wife to the Supreme Court

Capture from TV Chosun's 'Tijo Clip'

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Lee, the sister-in-law of broadcaster Park Soo-hong, who was also fined on appeal for spreading false information about his private life, has challenged the ruling and will now seek a decision from the Supreme Court.

According to the legal community on the 27th, Lee's side filed a petition for appeal with the Seoul Western District Court that day.

Earlier, the criminal appeals division of the Seoul Western District Court upheld the first-instance ruling on the 23rd and sentenced Lee to a fine of 12 million won for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act.

Lee was brought to trial for spreading false claims in a KakaoTalk group chat, including allegations that Park Soo-hong had lived with a certain woman while working in broadcasting. She was also accused of defaming him by saying it was false that he had claimed his brother and sister-in-law embezzled his assets.

In her final statement on appeal, Lee expressed her apology to Park Soo-hong and his wife, Kim Da-ye.

At the appeal hearing, Lee said, "Although it was only a very private conversation with acquaintances, I apologize for hurting Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye with it." She added, "At the time, I thought my actions were right, but looking back now, I realize how reckless and foolish I was."

Her remorse appears to have helped her avoid the prison term sought by prosecutors, but she seems to have considered the fine too harsh.

Meanwhile, Lee was also tried for allegedly using about 26 million won from Park Soo-hong's agency corporate card for personal expenses. That charge was found guilty, and she was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, suspended for two years. The ruling was finalized in December last year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.