BTS World Cup Outfits Fetch Huge Bids at Christie’s Charity Auction, Surpassing 100 Million Won

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Outfits worn by BTS during the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final are drawing intense attention after fetching bids in the tens of millions of won at an international charity auction.

Christie’s launched the online charity auction, titled "One Goal: The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund Benefit Auction," in New York from noon on the 22nd to noon on the 29th. A total of 26 items were listed, including World Cup memorabilia and stage outfits worn by artists who appeared in the halftime show.

In particular, BTS put up one item each from the outfits and accessories actually worn by the seven members during the World Cup final halftime show on the 19th. At the time, the group performed its hit song "Dynamite" while wearing stage costumes that blended soccer uniforms with street fashion in red, white and black.

According to bidding updates posted on Christie’s website and elsewhere on the afternoon of the 27th, the highest-priced items so far are V’s scarf and Jimin’s custom shirt.

V’s scarf was initially estimated at $2,000 to $4,000, but after 49 bids it climbed to $16,000. That is about 23.51 million won. Even compared with the top estimate of $4,000, the price is already four times higher.

Jimin’s white-and-red custom shirt has also surged to around $16,000, competing with V’s scarf for the top spot. The shirt features red and black BTS patches, and its value is being boosted by the fact that it was actually worn by Jimin during the "Dynamite" performance.

The pair of gloves worn by J-Hope also far exceeded expectations. The item had been estimated at $1,000 to $3,000, but 47 bids pushed it to $14,000, or about 20.57 million won. That is roughly 4.7 times the high end of the estimate.

Photo = Christie’s official website

Jungkook’s jacket drew 40 bids and reached $8,500, or about 12.49 million won. The black-and-red jacket was also introduced as an outfit Jungkook personally wore on the World Cup final stage.

Suga’s pants rose to $8,000, or about 11.76 million won, after 39 bids. The item had been estimated at $3,000 to $5,000, but the current bid is about 60% higher than the top estimate.

Jin’s custom belt reached $4,200, or about 6.17 million won, after 30 bids. That is above the original estimate of $1,000 to $3,000. Jin’s and Jimin’s belts were reportedly custom-made by British designer Eden Tan on a tight production schedule.

A pair of boots worn by RM fetched $3,000, or about 4.41 million won, after 25 bids. Since Christie’s estimated the item at $1,000 to $3,000, the current bid has already reached the top of the expected range.

Altogether, the current bids for the seven BTS members’ items total about $69,700, or roughly 102.43 million won. With about two days left before the auction closes, the final total is likely to rise further.

BTS’s outfits are attracting more attention than other World Cup memorabilia and collectibles from global pop stars in this auction. J-Hope’s gloves and the outfits worn by V and Jimin have drawn higher bids than major lots such as Madonna’s Swarovski gloves and a signed U.S. national team jersey. Madonna’s gloves were at $6,000 at the time of confirmation.

However, the bids shown at present do not reflect the full amount the final buyer will actually pay. Christie’s said the winning bidder must also cover the buyer’s premium, taxes and shipping costs. As a result, the final payment could be higher than the winning bid.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The fund is expected to support access to education and sports activities for children in vulnerable regions.

Meanwhile, the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final was the first official halftime performance ever staged in the tournament’s final. Produced by Global Citizen and planned by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the show featured BTS, Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and Burna Boy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.