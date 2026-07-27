Son Dam-bi Voices Frustration Over Hotel Etiquette Controversy, Saying, "Please Stop Taking It Too Far"

[Kim So-hee, Sportschosun] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi has spoken out directly over the 'bad manners' controversy sparked by photos taken in a hotel room.

On the 27th, Son wrote on her account, "This is a hotel where you enter wearing shoes. They were even brand-new shoes," as she explained. She then added, "What exactly is rude about this? Please stop taking it too far. Sorry for making this noisy," expressing her displeasure over the criticism.

Earlier, Son had shared an update from her trip to Japan on the 25th, only to face criticism from some online users who accused her of being inconsiderate.

In the photos released at the time, Son was seen sitting on a bed in a hotel room while wearing sneakers. Her feet were not on the bed, but the image showed a blanket hanging down to the floor and the shoes close to the bedding, which led to heated debate online.

Some users criticized the scene, saying it was not hygienic to sit on a bed without removing shoes worn outdoors. Others disagreed, saying, "There are also cultures where people wear shoes in hotels," and "The shoes did not even touch the bedding directly, so the criticism is excessive." In fact, depending on hotel practices and cultural norms, wearing shoes inside a room is common in some places, which drew a range of reactions.

As the controversy grew, Son explained, "This hotel is one where you enter wearing shoes," emphasizing that they were "even brand-new shoes." She then expressed her discomfort, saying, "What exactly is rude about this? Please stop taking it too far," and added, "Sorry for making this noisy," bringing the issue to a close.

Meanwhile, Son married former national speed skating athlete Lee Kyou-hyuk in May 2022 and gave birth to a daughter in April this year.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.