Choi Yeo-jin and Kim Jae-wook Share a Romantic Kiss on the Bed... Wedding Photos Released for Their First Anniversary

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Choi Yeo-jin marked her first wedding anniversary by sharing wedding photos and expressing her unwavering affection for her husband, Kim Jae-wook.

On the 27th, Choi posted several photos on her account along with the message, "A year that felt like a day has passed, and here are our first-anniversary wedding photos. Thank you, photographer Kim Bo-ha, for the wonderful pictures!!!"

The released photos show Choi Yeo-jin and her husband, Kim Jae-wook, posing in a wedding dress and tuxedo. From standing face to face and looking into each other's eyes to naturally holding hands, the sweet atmosphere of the newlyweds came through clearly.

In particular, a romantic shot of the two appearing to kiss on a bed drew attention, evoking a scene from a movie. Their bright smiles and affectionate gazes showed that their love remains unchanged even a year after marriage.

Meanwhile, Choi Yeo-jin married sports businessman Kim Jae-wook, who is seven years older than her, in June. The couple has been sharing their newlywed life on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," connecting with viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.