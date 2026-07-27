Keigo Higashino Dies at 68 After Battle with Colon Cancer

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Keigo Higashino, one of Japan's most celebrated mystery novelists, has died after battling colon cancer.

He was 68. On the 27th, Kodansha announced Higashino's death on its official website. According to the publisher, Keigo Higashino died of colon cancer in the early hours of the 23rd.

His funeral was held privately in accordance with the wishes of his family. Born in 1958, Higashino made his debut in 1985 with the novel After School. He went on to produce numerous bestsellers, including The Devotion of Suspect X, Journey Under the Midnight Sun, Secret, The Miracles of the Namiya General Store, The Murder in the Masked Mansion, and The Guardian of the Camphor Tree, establishing himself as a leading figure in Japanese mystery fiction.

Even during his illness, he continued writing. His new book, Eternal Memory, was scheduled for release on August 5, deepening the sense of loss among fans. Higashino's works were also widely loved in South Korea.

Many of his novels were translated and published, became bestsellers, and were adapted into films and television dramas. He was regarded as one of the most familiar Japanese novelists among Korean readers.

His sudden death is expected to prompt tributes from readers in both Japan and South Korea.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.