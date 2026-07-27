Yoo Jae-suk's Big Wedding Gift Surprised Kim Jong-kook: "He Must Be Crazy... Why Did He Give So Much?"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun reporter] An anecdote was revealed about Kim Jong-kook being surprised by Yoo Jae-suk's generous wedding gift.

On the 27th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a video with the caption, "The 25-year chemistry with Jae-suk. From the wedding behind-the-scenes revealed on You Quiz to stories about Jong-kook that even Jae-suk is hearing for the first time."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked, "It hasn't even been a year since you got married, right?" Kim Jong-kook replied, "Two months left. I need to prepare a gift," and shared an update as he approached his first wedding anniversary.

Yoo Jae-suk then brought up an episode about Kim Jong-kook's wedding gift. He said, "I met Jong-kook at the next taping after the wedding, and he said, 'Why did you give so much? This hyung must be crazy.'" Kim Jong-kook responded, "That's right. Why did you give so much?" once again expressing his gratitude.

Yoo Jae-suk added with a laugh, "Seok-jin hyung was sitting next to me, and Jong-kook only said to him, 'Thank you for coming.'" Kim Jong-kook then joked, "I didn't give him as much as I gave hyung," drawing more laughter.

Kim Jong-kook also spoke about his plans for children. He said, "Personally, I hope I have a daughter or a son someday."

Yoo Jae-suk joked, "It doesn't seem easy to be born as Kim Jong-kook's son. I don't know whether it'll be a son or a daughter, but they should be prepared." Kim Jong-kook also made everyone laugh by preemptively apologizing to his future child, saying, "I'm sorry. I'll apologize."

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook also revealed that he took the college entrance exam four times. He said, "Even after my debut, I took the exam every year, so I ended up trying four times," and laughed, "When I looked at the archive footage, I had said I wanted to go to Seoul National University."

He added, "I did go to college, and I even graduated from graduate school," while Yoo Jae-suk reacted in surprise, saying, "I didn't know that."

The story of their first meeting also continued. Yoo Jae-suk recalled hosting a fan meeting when Kim Jong-kook was active with Turbo and said, "I thought Jong-kook would remember it, but he said, 'That was you?'"

Kim Jong-kook honestly admitted, "Back then, I thought you were someone from an organization like the YMCA," and Yoo Jae-suk also revealed, "To be honest, I went not out of affection for Turbo, but because of the appearance fee," drawing laughter.

Kim Jong-kook caused another burst of laughter by revealing, "I saw him bowing to the boss in the corner and taking an envelope."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.