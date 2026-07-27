Koo Hye-sun graduates from KAIST graduate school, turning the page after divorce and entering a new chapter as a master's degree-holding entrepreneur

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Koo Hye-sun shared news of her graduation from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) graduate school and looked back on the time she spent taking on new challenges after her divorce.

On the 27th, Koo Hye-sun posted graduation photos taken on the KAIST campus while wearing a mortarboard, along with a handwritten message from her mentor written in a book.

She wrote, "When I entered KAIST, there were times when I felt lost. Professor Jeong Jae-min always took care of me during those moments. Looking back on my graduate school years, which were made so fulfilling thanks to him, I am reading it carefully again today."

The photos released together also included a handwritten message from Professor Jeong Jae-min. He encouraged Koo Hye-sun by writing, "A person who always arrived first to the classroom, a person to be grateful for. With the KAIST Culture Award and countless talents, a diligent and outstanding person who always comes first," and added, "A professor who always remembers you, and 'less smart, more thinking.'"

The post marked the end of Koo Hye-sun's graduate school life at KAIST and expressed gratitude to the mentor who guided her, drawing congratulations from fans.

Her move to KAIST also drew attention as a symbolic step into a new chapter after divorce. She has continued to challenge herself in new fields while remaining active as an actress.

Earlier, Koo Hye-sun focused on her studies after finalizing her divorce from actor Ahn Jae-hyun in 2020. After graduating at the top of her class from Sungkyunkwan University's Department of Film and Media Studies, she went on to pursue a master's program in engineering at the KAIST Graduate School of Science Journalism and continued her research.

While enrolled, she founded a venture company, unveiled inventions such as an AI-based hair roller, and filed patents, expanding her activities beyond acting and drawing attention as an entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Koo Hye-sun recently completed her graduate program at KAIST and continues to stay active across a wide range of fields, including film directing, music, exhibitions, and invention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.