Han Hye-yeon's 16kg Weight Loss Draws Attention... Her Slim Back View Shows Off a 'Model-Like Fit'

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Stylist Han Hye-yeon drew attention after revealing her slim back view following a 16kg weight loss.

On the 27th, Han Hye-yeon posted several photos with the caption, "Sunday dinner look."

In the photos, Han Hye-yeon paired an orange sleeveless top with retro-style bootcut pants. Having succeeded in her diet, she showed off a toned back with no visible excess fat and caught the eye with her model-like proportions and fit.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-yeon drew attention after revealing that she had lost 16kg through dieting and now weighs 44kg.

Recently, Han Hye-yeon said on a YouTube channel, "I succeeded in dieting by paying a lot of attention to what I eat," and added, "The basics of dieting are 90% food and 10% exercise. You cannot keep dieting for long if you only exercise a lot or starve yourself completely."

She also explained her dieting tips, saying, "It is not easy to diet without eating sweets. When I really wanted snacks, I drank a protein shake to satisfy that craving," and added, "I skip breakfast and only eat lunch and dinner, but the time between lunch and dinner was really hard. When I craved something very sweet, I drank a chocolate-flavored protein shake."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.