Son Dam-bi Says, "I'm So Annoyed" as She Finally Speaks Out... Frustration Boils Over Amid Ongoing 'Manner' Controversy

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Son Dam-bi is drawing attention after posting a meaningful message on her social networking service account, as she once again became embroiled in a 'hotel manners' controversy over a post from her trip to Japan.

On the 27th, Son Dam-bi shared photos taken during her trip to Japan, along with a post on her social networking service account that read, "I'm so annoyed, but what can I do? I have to smile. They say smiling brings good fortune. Today too."

In the released photos, Son Dam-bi is seen smiling brightly in a fresh look, pairing a white spaghetti-strap sleeveless blouse with a denim skirt.

Even as she appears to be under emotional strain from a series of online controversies, the message drew attention for seeming to show her trying to stay positive.

Earlier, Son Dam-bi had posted a photo of herself sitting on a bed in a Hotel room in Japan while wearing sneakers.

In the photo, the bedding was hanging down onto the floor, and her shoes were close to the bed. Some users criticized her use of the accommodation, saying, "Sitting on a bed while wearing shoes that were worn outdoors is not hygienic."

Others, however, argued that the criticism was excessive because the Hotel rules and room conditions were not fully known, sparking a heated online debate.

As the controversy spread, Son Dam-bi explained, "This Hotel is one where you enter wearing shoes. They were even brand-new shoes." She added, "What exactly is impolite about that? Please stop making a fuss. Sorry for causing so much noise."

The latest dispute has drawn even more attention because it resurfaced just over two weeks after her earlier 'Hotel room bubble play' controversy.

Recently, Son Dam-bi posted a video on social networking service showing her playing with soap bubbles with her daughter in a lodging room, only to face criticism that it was "inappropriate behavior for a room."

At the time, she explained, "I wiped the entire floor with a towel," but the controversy did not subside easily. Son Dam-bi later apologized, saying, "It was careless of me to play with soap bubbles with my child for a short time at the accommodation," and added, "We cleaned everything up after the play, but I will be more careful in the future so this does not happen again."

However, after her apology, another photo surfaced showing her sitting on a bed in a Hotel room while wearing shoes, reigniting the debate over proper accommodation etiquette.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk in May 2022 and gave birth to a daughter in April last year.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.