"We’ve Broken Through the Language Barrier!"... &TEAM’s First VR Concert 'Boundless' Draws Warm Global Praise

Photo provided by AMAZE

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] The first cinematic VR concert by the global group &TEAM, '&TEAM VR Concert: Boundless,' has come to a successful close.

Exclusively screened at Megabox Hongdae from the 26th of last month, 'Boundless' maintained its momentum with a 45% reservation share and a perfect 10-point audience rating. It had originally been scheduled to run until July 19, but strong praise from viewers and repeated visits after its release led to an extension through July 26, underscoring its popularity.

The film is especially meaningful as the first Japanese-language VR concert presented by AMAZE, a company specializing in VR concert production and distribution platforms. Through this screening, AMAZE showed the potential for VR concerts to expand into a new global performance format by delivering the same immersive experience to fans around the world, beyond language and national borders.

'Boundless' offered a new kind of live performance experience through a 12K ultra-high-resolution VR environment, allowing audiences to move their gaze freely and enjoy the members, performances, and every corner of the stage as they wished. Viewers also praised the production, saying, "There probably won’t be a video that captures the real thing better than this," and "It feels even more immersive than an actual concert." In addition, alongside its Seoul release, it met global fans through simultaneous and staggered screenings in major Asian cities such as Japan, Taiwan, and Macau. By blurring the boundaries between performance, film, and VR technology, 'Boundless' continued its run with an extension amid strong audience praise, presenting a successful example of cinematic VR concerts and confirming the potential of new performance content.

'Boundless' has established itself as a flagship example of AMAZE’s proprietary VR technology and cinematic directing capabilities. After successfully unveiling the first Japanese-language VR concert, AMAZE is expected to further expand its presence in the global VR concert market by presenting a new performance experience that transcends language and borders.

Meanwhile, '&TEAM VR Concert: Boundless' will continue meeting global audiences through sequential screenings in major cities around the world after its domestic run ends.

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.