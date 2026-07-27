Jo Jae-yoon Reunites on a Film Set with Senior Who Beat Him with a Bat in College... "I Asked the Production Company to Remove Him"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Jo Jae-yoon recalled reuniting years later on a film set with a senior who had beaten him with a wooden bat during his college days, and revealed that he once asked the production company, "Please take that person out."

On a recent episode of actor Lee Jong-hyuk's YouTube channel, "Head Prefect Lee Jong-hyuk," actors Lee Cheol-min and Jo Jae-yoon, both alumni of the Seoul Institute of the Arts, shared a variety of stories about their school days and acting careers.

That day, Jo Jae-yoon recalled the strict seniority culture that was common on campus at the time and confessed, "As soon as I entered school, an upperclassman sat the freshmen down and hit us on the head with a wooden bat. I still can't forget that memory."

He said, "I later ran into that senior again on a film set." He added, "During a break, he came over and casually greeted me, saying, 'How have you been? I knew you'd do well.' But I couldn't forget what happened in the past."

He went on to say, "The person who was hit may forget, but the person who did the hitting never does." He also revealed that he carefully told the production company CEO, "Would it be possible to remove that person?"

In the end, the two finished filming the same project together. Jo Jae-yoon said, "Even by the time filming ended, we still couldn't get close."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.