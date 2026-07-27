Park Ji-sung on rumors he may run for KFA president: "This isn't a position you can do just because you're popular" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Park Ji-sung, the 'eternal captain' of South Korean football, expressed his views on recent speculation that he may be a candidate for president of the Korea Football Association, saying, "This isn't a role you can take on just because you're popular."

tvN's entertainment program 'You Quiz on the Block' released a teaser video for Park Ji-sung's upcoming appearance on its official social media accounts on the 27th. The episode will air on the 29th.

Park Ji-sung returned to 'You Quiz on the Block' for the first time in five years and shared an update on his recent activities as chair of the K-football innovation committee, where he has been taking part in official briefings.

MC Yoo Jae-suk warmly greeted him, saying he had become "more handsome," and then brought up his new role.

Known for his quiet demeanor, Park Ji-sung responded candidly when asked whether it was difficult, saying, "It is very hard. Everyone I meet asks me to save Korean football, so I feel a heavy burden on my shoulders."

Yoo Jae-suk then asked about the qualities needed to lead the South Korea national football team, as well as recent talk among football fans that Park Ji-sung could be a candidate for the next president of the Korea Football Association.

Park Ji-sung replied cautiously, saying, "I am very grateful that people think that way, but I do not believe the president of the Korea Football Association is a role you can do simply because you are popular."

Kim Jong-kook was also mentioned in the conversation that followed.

Referring to Kim Jong-kook, who previously appeared on 'You Quiz on the Block,' Yoo Jae-suk said, "I joked with Jong-kook and asked if he had any interest in becoming KFA president, and he said, 'If they let me do it, I would give it a try.'"

After hearing that, Park Ji-sung immediately replied, "That sounds difficult," drawing laughter in the studio.

When asked later about the possibility of taking on a leadership role, he could not hide his flustered expression, raising anticipation for the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' featuring Park Ji-sung will air on the evening of the 29th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.