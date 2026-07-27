Han Yoon-seo, "What Are You Doing With Another Woman?" Playfully Stages an Affair Scene With Her Fiancé... Jung Yi-rang Joins In, Causing Laughter

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Han Yoon-seo drew laughter after sharing a cheerful skit with her fiancé and fellow comedian Jung Yi-rang.

On the 27th, Han Yoon-seo posted a short video along with the caption, "My man's double life! What it's like to live with a female comedian."

The video showed Han Yoon-seo, her fiancé, and comedian Jung Yi-rang enjoying a barbecue party.

Her fiancé was grilling meat, while Jung Yi-rang stood beside him, helping out as they chatted naturally. Seeing this, Han Yoon-seo suddenly shouted, "Honey! What are you doing right now?" and began acting as if she had caught a lover cheating.

Taken aback by the sudden performance, her fiancé and Jung Yi-rang seemed to process the situation for a moment before quickly joining in with the skit.

Jung Yi-rang shouted, "We got caught!" and showed off a witty ad-lib. She then struck a seductive pose, drawing even more laughter. Han Yoon-seo's fiancé also continued the skit naturally, showing impressive quick thinking.

Watching them, Han Yoon-seo said, "Honey, I feel so relieved," adding, "Anyone can see this is not cheating," which turned the scene into a burst of laughter.

She added, "This is something a comedian's boyfriend often goes through. This is how fun it is," sharing a lighthearted glimpse into her life with a comedian.

Meanwhile, Han Yoon-seo debuted in 2009 through MBC's open comedy program 'People Looking for Laughter.' She recently revealed her non-celebrity boyfriend, who is two years older than her, and announced plans to marry, drawing many congratulations.

As her wedding approaches, the cheerful everyday moments she has shared are also drawing fans' attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.