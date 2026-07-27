'Lost 8kg' Jo Hye-ryeon quits alcohol and cigarettes, looks like a different person... Lee Sung-mi says, 'She looks prettier'

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jo Hye-ryeon opened up honestly about her past life as she revealed her recent transformation after quitting both alcohol and cigarettes and losing 8 kg.

On the 27th, a video titled "Why does she live so fiercely... The reason Lee Sung-mi prayed while watching Jo Hye-ryeon" was released on the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi's Can't Go."

That day, Jo Hye-ryeon said, "I am now living a completely different life from before," adding, "I no longer drink or smoke. I am also trying to cut back on coffee. I am trying not to do anything that is bad for my body."

She went on to say, "I don't put just anything into my body," and boasted about her recent 8 kg weight loss, saying, "That's why I became this slim."

Lee Sung-mi marveled at Jo Hye-ryeon's transformation, saying, "Hye-ryeon has really become prettier," and Jo Hye-ryeon drew laughter by admitting, "I used to smoke even in front of you, unnie."

The two also recalled the days when they used to spend time together in Ilsan New Town. Jo Hye-ryeon vividly reenacted the past, saying, "I would say, 'Unnie, I'm going out for just one cigarette,' then drink and smoke."

She continued, "I was always lonely. So I would gather people around me, throw parties, go to karaoke, and spend my time that way."

Lee Sung-mi also agreed, saying, "Jo Hye-ryeon was someone who truly enjoyed drinking and singing without ever stopping."

Jo Hye-ryeon confessed that her behavior at the time stemmed from a sense of lack.

She said, "There was something inside me that never felt fulfilled. No matter how much I worked, all I could think was that I needed to do more." She added, "Lee Sung-mi unnie was hosting 'Truth Game,' and I kept asking myself, 'What am I doing right now?' I was always pushing myself."

She also honestly admitted, "Because I couldn't be satisfied with reality, I drank and smoked to forget that emptiness."

Jo Hye-ryeon also revealed that although she once lived a religious life, the emptiness in her heart was not easily filled.

She recalled how she felt at the time, saying, "I worked hard, but when the results were not good, I got frustrated."

She added, "Drinking and smoking are not illegal, and many people live that way. So I didn't know it was such a bad thing. I also didn't think it was strange to go see a fortune teller if I was curious about my future."

Meanwhile, Jo Hye-ryeon has recently lost 8 kg through healthy eating and exercise, and after quitting both alcohol and cigarettes, she has been drawing attention for looking noticeably healthier.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.