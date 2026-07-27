Jo Hye-ryun Performs on KBS 20 Years After Being Deemed 'Below Standard'... Opens 'Open Concert' with a Bang

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Jo Hye-ryun finally put an old grudge to rest at KBS. Twenty years after her signature song "Anakana" was once ruled unfit for broadcast for being "below standard," she performed the full song on the stage of "Open Concert" and drew an enthusiastic response.

Jo Hye-ryun appeared on KBS 1TV's "Open Concert," which aired on the 26th, and sang "Anakana" with full energy.

That day, Jo Hye-ryun dominated the stage with her trademark explosive energy and live performance skills. She delivered even the song's unusual lyrics without hesitation, then came down to the audience seats, held hands with fans, and danced with them to create a festive atmosphere.

Soon after the broadcast, online reactions poured in, including, "A historic moment for KBS," "A human victory," "It's worth living long enough to see this," "Open Concert has truly opened," "Her live vocals are amazing," and "So now only Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is left."

This performance carried meaning far beyond a simple stage appearance. When "Anakana" was released in 2005, KBS review officials deemed it unfit for broadcast, citing it as "below standard," and the song never made it on air.

Jo Hye-ryun had previously expressed her joy on KBS 2TV's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," saying, "Ah, that feels so refreshing," and noting that "Anakana" had passed KBS review.

She added with her trademark cheerful wit, "In the past, it failed review about three times because it was considered below standard. Even I can see that it is not exactly high-level."

She also revealed behind-the-scenes details, saying, "Ahead of my appearance on 'The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile,' the producer requested a re-review, and it passed."

Jo Hye-ryun had previously given a short performance of "Anakana" on KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband Season 2" on the 11th. On this latest "Open Concert" stage, she fully let go of years of frustration with a complete performance that connected with the audience.

Meanwhile, "Anakana" first had a full-stage performance on KBS in July last year through "Not_found," 20 years after its release. Since then, it has been introduced repeatedly on various KBS programs and is now receiving belated attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.