Shinji Shows a Slim 42-Kilogram Figure After PT, With Her Spine Clearly Visible... "My Whole Body Is Shaking"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Shinji, a member of the group Koyote, has shared an update on her health management through personal training (PT), but her still-thin figure has raised concern among fans.

On the 27th, Shinji posted, "I just finished PT, and my whole body is shaking. Still, I have to take our Cookie for a walk!" along with a photo of herself heading out for a walk with her pet dog.

She was seen wearing workout clothes and leggings that highlighted her figure, enjoying a walk with her dog even right after exercising. Her dedication to keeping her promise to her pet after a tough workout drew attention.

What drew the most attention, however, was Shinji's slender frame. It was recently reported that her height is 164 cm and her weight has dropped to the 42-kilogram range, prompting concern from fans.

Subscribers who watched Shinji's YouTube video expressed concern for her health, leaving comments such as, "I just hope she isn't sick," "I'm worried because she has lost so much weight," "Please make sure to take care of your health first," and "I hope she can recover in a healthy way while exercising."

Shinji is said to have recently begun exercising in earnest to build a healthier body. Rather than simply trying to lose weight, she is focusing on strength training and fitness management to improve her overall condition.

She has long shown interest in exercise and diet management, and recently she has been combining that with PT to build up her stamina and strength.

Meanwhile, Shinji has continued her music career as a member of Koyote. She married singer Moon Won on May 2 and is currently sharing glimpses of her newlywed life through her YouTube channel and various entertainment programs, actively connecting with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.