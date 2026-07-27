Jeong Sun-hee's Ex-Boyfriend Is Exposed... "The Cafe Owner!" Moon Cheon-sik's Reveal Leaves Her Flustered (Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jeong Sun-hee drew laughter as she candidly opened up about her past love life.

On the 27th, a video titled "Jeong Sun-hee and Moon Cheon-sik's Legendary Real Sibling Moments" was released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."

That day, Jeong Sun-hee and Moon Cheon-sik appeared as guests and shared lively banter with Shin Dong-yup and Jung Ho-cheol while talking about a variety of topics.

In particular, Jeong Sun-hee surprised everyone when she saw Jung Ho-cheol and said, "He looks like an ex-boyfriend I dated in my 20s."

Before the drinking session began in earnest, Shin Dong-yup said, "Jeong Sun-hee also really loved drinking when she was young," and Jeong Sun-hee confessed, "I broke up with that ex who looked like Jung Ho-cheol for that reason too."

Jeong Sun-hee's ex-boyfriend's identity is exposed... "The cafe owner!" Moon Cheon-sik's reveal leaves her flustered (Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup)

She went on to honestly admit, "I drank way too much. He was someone who enjoyed drinking to some extent, but he quit because of me," adding, "In the end, that became the reason we broke up," which drew laughter.

Hearing this, Moon Cheon-sik suddenly brought up a nickname that hinted at the man's real name, saying, "Ah, that cafe owner Jo?" Jeong Sun-hee then shouted, "Damn it!" in embarrassment, sending the set into laughter.

After briefly being flustered by the sudden reveal, Jeong Sun-hee quickly regained her composure and sent a video message to her ex-boyfriend toward the camera, saying, "Are you doing well? Stay well~ Let's be happy!" which made the cast laugh even more.

The cast, including Shin Dong-yup and Moon Cheon-sik, kept bursting into laughter at Jeong Sun-hee's unfiltered wit and candid dating stories, and the show continued in a warm and cheerful atmosphere throughout.

Meanwhile, Jeong Sun-hee continues to connect with viewers through various television and radio programs, showcasing her trademark quick wit.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.