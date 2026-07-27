54-Year-Old Jeong Sun-hee Makes Bombshell Declaration: "I’ll Live Promiscuously Starting at 62... No One Can Stop Me" ('Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup')

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jeong Sun-hee explained the hidden meaning behind her much-talked-about remark, "I’ll live promiscuously starting at 62," and showed off her candid wit.

On the 27th, a video titled "Jeong Sun-hee and Moon Chun-sik’s legendary real-sibling chemistry" was released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."

During the show, Jeong spoke about her recent remark, while also highlighting her usual disciplined lifestyle and strict self-care.

Jeong had previously drawn major attention with her bold statement, "I’ll live promiscuously starting at 62." She laughed and explained, "I said that because I thought 62 was still far away."

She added, "I had no idea 62 would be this close. If I said 'starting at 60,' it would sound too strong, so I said I planned to become promiscuous from 62 years and four months old."

"I thought I was talking about something 10 years away," she said. "But it came up on me so fast. It’s right around the corner now, so I thought, 'Oh no, this is bad.'" Her comment drew laughter.

Hearing this, Moon Chun-sik revealed, "She told me, 'I’m going to meet a lot of men. Don’t worry about it,'" sending the set into laughter.

Jeong responded, "Honestly, I will. No one can stop me," once again sending the cast into a fit of laughter with her unfiltered remarks.

When Jung Ho-cheol later asked whether she had a preferred type of man, Jeong answered, "No."

Moon Chun-sik, however, stepped in and said, "I know her pretty well. This sister likes a macho man. She likes a man who wraps himself around her," describing her ideal type for her.

Jeong candidly admitted, "But there just aren’t many people like that. Everyone seems to back away," and Moon Chun-sik agreed, saying, "There really aren’t many men like that these days."

Meanwhile, Jeong married actor Ahn Jae-hwan in 2007, but he passed away the following year, in September 2008. She has since continued her broadcasting career and remains active across a variety of programs.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.