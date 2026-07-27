Lee Min-woo's second daughter looks completely different after seven months... She looks just like her dad

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Ami, the wife of Shinhwa member Lee Min-woo, drew fans' attention by sharing a lovely update on their second daughter.

On the 27th, Lee Ami posted photos from her daily life with her daughter, along with the message, "I like you so much!"

In the photos, Lee Ami is spending warm time with her 7-month-old second daughter while wearing matching pink and white outfits.

Lee Ami's bright smile as she looked at her daughter, along with the child's adorable presence, created a heartwarming scene.

What stood out most was the second daughter's striking resemblance to Lee Min-woo. As a newborn, she looked more like her mother, Lee Ami, but now her defined features and cute expressions are reminiscent of her father.

Since their marriage, Lee Min-woo and Lee Ami have shared glimpses of their family life with their two daughters, earning much support from fans. After registering their marriage last year, Lee Min-woo adopted Lee Ami's 6-year-old daughter as his legally adopted child, becoming a father of two daughters.

Then, in December last year, he welcomed his second daughter, becoming a father of two children. Through his daily life with the children, Lee Min-woo has been showing a new side of his family and sharing warm news with fans.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-woo held his wedding ceremony with Lee Ami, a third-generation Korean resident in Japan, at a hotel in Jung District, Seoul, in March. Since the marriage, he has been balancing family life and music activities while staying in touch with fans in various ways.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.