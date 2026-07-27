Pungja, Surprises Fans After Losing 33 kg... "I Haven't Exercised for Three Months"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Pungja said that after successfully losing 33 kg, she is now continuing a more comfortable diet without pushing herself too hard.

On the 27th, a video titled "No Ads - Honest Diet Journey After Losing 33 kg | This Is How I Lost It" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Pungja TV.

Appearing noticeably slimmer that day, Pungja opened up by saying, "There has been so much talk about dieting. On every video, people left comments asking, 'How did you lose the weight?'"

She added, "It was embarrassing. I am still big now, but I used to be even bigger." She continued, "I felt like I could only talk about it if it was obvious to everyone that I had really worked hard on my diet, so I had not filmed any related videos until now."

Pungja said she has lost a total of 33 kg so far and spoke candidly, saying, "It is true that I have lost weight compared with before, but I am not thin or anything like that."

She also revealed that her diet routine has recently changed. "I have been taking a break from exercise for about three months," she said. "I felt like I was constantly pushing myself too hard."

She explained that she is now dieting in a more relaxed way, focusing on a method she can sustain for the long term rather than forcing herself as harshly as before.

Pungja also shared her own philosophy on dieting, saying, "Rather than thinking that dieting has to be painful, I realized it is important to find a way I can enjoy."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.