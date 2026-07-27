MC Mong: "Sold Out in 1 Minute and 30 Seconds?"... First Solo Concert in 4 Years Sells Out Completely

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok Reporter] Singer MC Mong has proven his strong ticket power, as his first solo concert in four years sold out completely just 1 minute and 30 seconds after tickets went on sale.

Tickets for MC Mong's solo concert, "Ice-Ggaekki on a Midsummer Night," opened through YES24 Ticket at 7 p.m. on the 27th. With a rush of users logging in at once, all seats sold out in about 1 minute and 30 seconds.

Right after the sellout, MC Mong posted the concert poster on his social media and expressed his excitement with a short message: "Sold out in 1 minute and 30 seconds? Is this real?"

The show will be his first solo concert in about four years, following "Monster Company – 2nd General Meeting: Halloween Workshop," which was held in 2022.

The concert drew strong attention from the moment it was announced. On the 21st, MC Mong revealed the event and said, "A singer only needs to prove himself on stage, not hide amid speculation and misunderstandings." He added, "I want to meet you through my music. If you want to see me, come. I will send the heat away in one shot. Show me your nerve."

MC Mong's concert also became a topic of discussion after a controversy over the venue booking.

The issue arose after the venue said there had been no inquiry about a rental, but a performance rental estimate was later confirmed, indicating that preparations for the show were indeed underway. In the end, all seats sold out as soon as tickets opened, underscoring the high level of interest in the concert.

"Ice-Ggaekki on a Midsummer Night" will be held on August 14 and 16 at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul's Gwangjin District.

Meanwhile, MC Mong took a break from his singing career after his 2022 solo concert and is expected to meet fans in person again through this upcoming show.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.