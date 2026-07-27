Jungjin Lee Faces Backlash After Revealing 4 Billion Won in Assets: "My DMs Are Flooded With Requests to Borrow Money" (What Are You Leaving It For?)

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Jungjin Lee opened up about the reaction he received after revealing assets worth about 4 billion won, as well as the secret behind growing his wealth through unlisted investments.

Jungjin Lee appeared on the tvN STORY program "What Are You Leaving It For?" aired on the 27th.

That day, Pak Se-ri asked, "How did you end up revealing your assets on television?" Jungjin Lee replied, "I visited a marriage brokerage agency on one program, and I wanted to speak honestly."

Lee had previously drawn attention by revealing assets worth about 4 billion won on that program.

After hearing that, Lee Young-ja worried, "What were you going to do if people asked to borrow money?" Jungjin Lee laughed and said, "I get tons of DMs."

He then explained how his wealth grew. He said, "A privately held company I had actually invested in went public last year." When Lee Young-ja expressed surprise, saying, "But on that show, you said it was 1.5 billion won," he explained, "I did not put everything into that one company. I had diversified my investments across several places."

He also spoke candidly about his love life. When asked when he last dated, Jungjin Lee said, "It has been about a year and a half," adding, "When I date, I tend to stay in relationships for a long time."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.