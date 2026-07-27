Lee Ji-hye Moves from an 800-Square-Meter Home to a 49-Pyeong Apartment, Reveals House After Two-Month Remodel: "It’s a Shame We Can’t See the Han River"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Ji-hye has revealed her new home after two months of interior work.

On the 27th, the Unpleasantly Nosy Sister channel released a video titled, "The first reveal of Lee Ji-hye’s fully revamped move to a 40-pyeong home (a 40-year-old apartment)."

In the video, Lee Ji-hye inspected the house ahead of the remodel. She said, "We’re downsizing from an 80-pyeong home to 49 pyeong, but if we furnish it well and live comfortably, I think it will be fine." She added, "We should be able to see the Han River, but the floor is low, so that’s a bit disappointing."

Lee Ji-hye also shared plans to dramatically change the existing layout, including creating an open kitchen and a living room that doubles as a study, as well as rooms for her two daughters and a private practice room with soundproofing work.

After about seven weeks of remodeling, the finished home was unveiled. Lee Ji-hye, who said she wanted a clean and warm space where the whole family could gather, toured the house with the designer and introduced each area.

One notable change was the improved use of space, including removing the bathroom next to the entrance and installing a European-style sink. Lee Ji-hye emphasized, "We filed reports with the district office and the apartment complex, and although the process was complicated, everything was done legally and step by step."

Her long-awaited private practice room was also revealed. The designer explained, "We used sound-absorbing materials and also installed insulation inside. It’s not completely soundproof, but it should reduce the impact on the neighbors to some extent."

The study-style living room, fitted with a large bookshelf, also drew attention. Lee Ji-hye expressed satisfaction, saying, "I wanted to create an environment where my husband would be drawn out here and the children could study." The kitchen was also transformed into an open layout. It features premium lighting, a marble dining table, and an induction cooktop with a downdraft hood, combining openness and practicality.

Lee Ji-hye said, "I’m grateful because the residents must have been really inconvenienced. We tried to be careful, but it was noisy and unavoidable, so I’m thankful for their understanding."

Meanwhile, the video also showed the moving day itself. As heavy rain poured down, Lee Ji-hye began the move and said, "It’s moving day, and it’s raining more than ever before." She added, "They say we might not be able to move in today. We can take the belongings out, but we may not be able to go in."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.