Pungja Says She Lost 33 kg, But Is Now in a Plateau After Losing 7 kg With Weight-Loss Injections

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] YouTuber Pungja spoke candidly about her weight-loss journey.

On the 27th, a video titled "No sponsorship - Honest weight-loss journey after losing 33 kg | This is how I lost it" was uploaded to the Pungja TV channel.

In the video, Pungja explained why she decided to start dieting, saying, "I first started because of a broadcast. I had joined a program that required physical activity, and the production team wanted me to lose weight. They asked if I could lose about 10 to 15 kg, so I began dieting."

She continued, "But unfortunately, that program was canceled. It was never aired, and we never even filmed it." She added, "At the time, I needed to lose weight quickly, and the early results came fast. It took a little over a month to lose 7 to 10 kg. Honestly, the bigger you are, the faster 5 to 10 kg can come off."

Pungja said, "I thought there was no need to keep struggling with dieting after the show fell through, but Hye-jin really encouraged me. She told me, 'You are not losing fat right now, you are losing waste. Since you've already lost it, isn't it a waste to stop? I'll help you, so let's do our best.' That is how this 1 year and 5 month journey began."

Pungja, who said she lost a total of 33 kg over 1 year and 5 months, also admitted that she used obesity treatments such as Wegovy and Mounjaro. She said, "I mentioned it before, and there was a video that covered the pros and cons as well as an honest review, but it had to be taken down because of certain measures." She added, "Once the video was removed, I don't think the information about injection-based dieting was fully conveyed to many people."

She went on to say, "I used it early on and lost about 7 kg with injection-based dieting. It seemed to work well for me." However, she noted, "It was inconvenient and difficult in daily life, and there were side effects too. If I were not working, I could have continued, but as someone who is active, it was hard, so I stopped."

Pungja later focused on shrinking her stomach first through fasting and controlling her food intake, and once her body adjusted, she also added personal training. But she said she has recently taken a break from exercise because of a plateau. "Even if I starve all day, I don't lose even 100 grams, and if I eat just a little, I gain 500 grams to 1 kg," she said. "It's a huge dilemma." She added, "This has been going on for about three months, and I am so mentally exhausted that I even thought, 'Should I just stop dieting?'"

She concluded, "Right now, instead of pushing myself with exercise, I am focusing on maintaining my weight by checking it consistently." She added, "Dieting is so hard. I want to come back in the next video having lost 40 kg."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.