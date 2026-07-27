Park Soo-hong in Legal Battle With His Older Brother... His 21-Month-Old Daughter Says, "I Dreamed of Grandma" and Shows Affection for Her Maternal Grandparents

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Jae-i, the daughter of broadcaster Park Soo-hong, warmed hearts by sharing a happy summer vacation with her maternal grandparents.

On the 27th, a video titled "Jae-i's Summer Vacation, the Baby Who Loves Her Grandfather So Much | 21-Month-Old Baby Travel Vlog" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Happy Dahong."

Park Soo-hong's daughter Jae-i traveled with her family and enjoyed a fun time together.

In particular, Jae-i showed extraordinary affection for her grandmother and grandfather, bringing smiles to viewers. Looking at Jae-i, her grandfather said, "When Jae-i wakes up in the morning and I ask, 'Who did you dream about?' the first thing she says is that she dreamed of Grandma and Grandpa," revealing his deep love for his granddaughter.

Even during the trip, Jae-i stayed close to her grandparents. She approached a passing elderly woman first and hugged her, drawing smiles from those around her with her natural friendliness and adorable charm.

Even at the moment of saying goodbye after a joyful time together, Jae-i remained warm and affectionate. She greeted her grandmother with a bow she had learned from her, which left viewers feeling touched.

One fan told Jae-i, "I watch you every day on YouTube. You're so pretty. I've been a fan for a long time," expressing delight, and Jae-i was showered with love from fans.

At mealtime, Jae-i's love for her grandfather continued. She ate while being held in her grandfather's arms and looked comfortable, and when she grew sleepy, she leaned into her grandmother's arms to doze off, showing a deep bond with her grandparents.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong is currently continuing his broadcasting activities while also sharing glimpses of his family life through his YouTube channel and connecting with fans. He has also been involved in a yearslong legal dispute with his older brother and his brother's wife over embezzlement allegations, while a separate trial was also held in a case involving the spread of false information by his sister-in-law.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.