Ji Yeon-su puts up a wall on a blind date after 15 years: "I don't even have a phone"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Ji Yeon-su met comedian Im Woo-il on a blind date for the first time in about 15 years.

When Im Woo-il persistently asked for her contact information, she playfully shut him down by saying she did not have a phone. By the end of the date, however, she showed interest, saying he seemed like a kind person.

On the 27th, a video titled "Ji Yeon-su's Avatar Blind Date...[Thank you, Im Woo-il]" was released on the YouTube channel Yeonsurobda.

That day, Ji Yeon-su appeared in full makeup and styling, looking glamorous ahead of the blind date after a long time.

She said, "I did my makeup properly for the first time in years," and wore an expression mixed with excitement and nervousness.

When asked about her past blind date experiences, Ji Yeon-su admitted, "I tried it in my 20s and got rejected hard."

She added, "When you meet someone, putting effort into your appearance is also a matter of courtesy to the other person."

As for how she felt before the date, she said, "Looks are not important anymore. I just hope he is not a cold person." She added, "If the other person only knows me from my image on TV and not as a person, I think I would feel very intimidated. I am more scared than excited."

Ji Yeon-su said, "I agreed because I thought it would be nice to have a chance to talk with someone naturally, but I am still scared and very nervous."

She later met Im Woo-il through the "avatar blind date" content prepared by the production team.

Im Woo-il greeted Ji Yeon-su by saying, "You really came looking beautiful," and Ji Yeon-su also began the conversation nervously.

Ji Yeon-su confessed, "This is the first time in more than 10 years that something like this has happened. It has probably been 15 or 16 years since I last had a chance to talk one-on-one with a man. I do not know what to do. I have completely lost my touch."

She also explained why she had not been able to focus on dating. Ji Yeon-su said, "I was too busy raising my child and had to live a practical life. Honestly, I did not feel a big need for it."

She described her ideal type as someone small in stature. "I like the style of seniors like Kim Gook-jin and Lee Yoon-seok," she said. "I tend to feel a bit of pity-love. I have a strong maternal instinct."

In particular, Ji Yeon-su said she wanted to meet a man who grew up with a mother who raised a son alone. She explained, "If I meet someone who lived with a mother who raised her son alone, like I did, then maybe I can learn what my child needs at this age."

Hearing this, Im Woo-il joked, "Are you confessing to me? That is way too fast before the food even comes out," drawing laughter.

The two grew closer as they ate together.

As Im Woo-il kept laughing, Ji Yeon-su asked, "Why do you keep laughing in between? Is it because you like me?" Im Woo-il also could not stop laughing, though he said, "That could be misunderstood."

During the meal, Im Woo-il asked her to open a water bottle, then boldly said, "Since I opened the water for you, can I get your contact information?" Ji Yeon-su immediately replied, "I do not even have a phone," sending the set into laughter.

Only later in the date did Ji Yeon-su leave the door open, saying, "I think I could give you one or two digits of the back number now."

Ji Yeon-su expressed satisfaction with her conversation with Im Woo-il.

She said, "I thought I would not even be able to speak because this was my first one-on-one conversation with a man in nearly 15 or 16 years." She added, "I think I gained confidence that I can talk like this with a man too."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.